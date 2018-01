WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Handicap Main Event

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring a 2-on-3 Handicap main event with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn losing to Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles, drew 2.603 million viewers. This is down from last week's 2.720 million viewers. SmackDown had Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott, Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley and The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Ascension advertised ahead of time.SmackDown was #8 in viewership for this week on cable, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, Rachel Maddow, Last Word, Tucker Carlson, Hannity and Special Report. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic this week.In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 2.766 million viewers, down from last week's 2.865 million viewers for the New Year's Day episode.Below is our 2018 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:2.720 million viewers2.603 million viewers132.401 million viewers2.546 million viewers per episode