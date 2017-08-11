LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Superstar Getting Re-Packaged?, Sasha Banks Zombie Video, AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Aug 11, 2017 - 2:05:41 PM
- Below is video of Sasha Banks being made into a WWE Zombie backstage at a recent RAW show. The Boss was zombified thanks to help from horror legend Tom Savini.



- As noted earlier this week, Dolph Ziggler has been off WWE TV and pay-per-view as of late simply because the company has nothing for him creatively. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Ziggler will likely be re-packaged soon. No word yet on what the re-package could involve or when it might happen.

- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles hypes the WWE Network launch in China with this new video. As noted, the service will launch in China just in time for next Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

