Posted in: WWE WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Props, Kane - Braun Strowman Video, 2017 WWE PPV Marathon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 2:53:26 PM
- Below is alternate footage from last week's RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman battle Kane to a double count out. The winner was set to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar will be on tonight's RAW from Providence to address the situation and it's believed that a Triple Threat will be announced for the Rumble.
- There will be a marathon of 2017 WWE pay-per-views airing on the WWE Network next Sunday, which is Christmas Eve. The marathon begins at 6am EST and apparently runs through the next day until all 2017 pay-per-view events have aired, ending with Clash of Champions. The WWE Network schedule for Sunday currently has Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania 33 and Payback listed. The schedule for Monday is still incomplete but it has Backlash and Extreme Rules listed so far.
- Chad Gable received a lot of social media praise for his work in last night's Fatal 4 Way at WWE Clash of Champions, which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retain over Gable & Shelton Benjamin, The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English. Below are comments from Bayley and Xavier Woods, who was at ringside for the match, plus new comments from Gable: