LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets Props, Kane - Braun Strowman Video, 2017 WWE PPV Marathon
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 2:53:26 PM
- Below is alternate footage from last week's RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman battle Kane to a double count out. The winner was set to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar will be on tonight's RAW from Providence to address the situation and it's believed that a Triple Threat will be announced for the Rumble.



- There will be a marathon of 2017 WWE pay-per-views airing on the WWE Network next Sunday, which is Christmas Eve. The marathon begins at 6am EST and apparently runs through the next day until all 2017 pay-per-view events have aired, ending with Clash of Champions. The WWE Network schedule for Sunday currently has Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania 33 and Payback listed. The schedule for Monday is still incomplete but it has Backlash and Extreme Rules listed so far.

- Chad Gable received a lot of social media praise for his work in last night's Fatal 4 Way at WWE Clash of Champions, which saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retain over Gable & Shelton Benjamin, The New Day and Rusev & Aiden English. Below are comments from Bayley and Xavier Woods, who was at ringside for the match, plus new comments from Gable:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Hypes RAW Return, Finn Balor on Being Inspired By The Hardys (Video), Braun Strowman

  • Roman Reigns Update, Triple H on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cedric Alexander Video

  • Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury and WWE Status

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live - Six-Man Main Event, Hideo Itami, More

  • The Revival on Being Back (Video), Hideo Itami on His RAW Debut, Paige on the Women's Rumble

  • Triple H on Hideo Itami's RAW Debut, Post-Rumble Announcement Video from RAW, Gene Okerlund

  • WWE Announces Dean Ambrose Injury, What Happened After RAW, Finn Balor - Hideo Itami Video

  • More on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Trish Stratus Wants In, Superstar Reactions

  • The Revival Returns (Video), John Cena's Return Announced, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy

  • New Challenger for Enzo Amore (Video), Titus Worldwide on Main Event, SmackDown Promo



    		•