|
|
|
|
- Below is the latest edition of WWE NXT Insider with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's WWE Network episode, fallout from last week, the NXT Title scene and more. The video also features an interview with Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight as they prepare to face NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain on tonight's episode.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE SmackDown Social Score, WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, Samoa Joe
By Marc Middleton
Jul 12, 2017 - 3:40:18 PM
- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Hannity and America's Got Talent. SmackDown had 49,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, down from last week's 92,000 interactions and 22,000 authors. SmackDown also had 85,000 Facebook interactions with 57,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 108,000 interactions and 78,000 authors.
- As seen below, Samoa Joe did some special filming for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel on Tuesday in Los Angeles:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE SmackDown Viewership with John Cena and AJ Styles Teaming In the Main Event
WWE SmackDown Social Score, WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, Samoa Joe
WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Sasha Banks Hypes Promotional Tour (Video), SmackDown Top 10
What Happened After WWE 205 Live, James Ellsworth on Being Suspended, Drew Gulak
John Cena on His WWE Future (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar's Birthday, Charlotte Talks Triple Crown (Video), Tyson Kidd
WWE Hall of Famer Joins Mae Young Classic Announce Team
Gimmick Match on Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Kurt Angle - Corey Graves, Battleground Theme
WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Punjabi Prison on Next Week's Show, Naomi Title Milestone
Fatal 5 Way and Singles Match Added to WWE Battleground, Updated Card