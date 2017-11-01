|
- Below is more video from this week's "Table For 3" with Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, who talks about the early days of The Shield:
By Marc Middleton
Nov 1, 2017 - 11:12:44 AM
- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Flash. SmackDown had 90,000 interactions on Twitter with 22,000 unique authors, down from last week's 127,000 interactions and 28,000 authors. SmackDown also had 139,000 Facebook interactions with 117,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 61,000 interactions and 41,000 authors.
- The WWE RAW and SmackDown rosters are kicking off a 2 week European tour this week with a show in Glasgow, Scotland tonight that began not too long ago. The red brand has already arrived in Glasgow, as seen in this tweet from Cesaro. Also below are Finn Balor's dates:
