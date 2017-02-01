LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Social Score, John Cena on Resistance, Total Bellas - WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 11:45:11 PM
- Total Bellas premiered on the WWE Network on Wednesday. WWE posted this clip of The Bella Twins' family, John Cena and Daniel Bryan at the first formal dinner at Cena's house:



- While the Royal Rumble and RAW did not make the list, this week's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 66,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week's 68,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. SmackDown also had 107,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors this week, down from last week's 108,000 interactions and 69,000 authors.

- In what may be a reference to recent events going on around the country, WWE Champion John Cena tweeted the following on "resistance" yesterday:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tyler Bate Talks WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), Mandy Rose Wins Dark Match, Fans on NXT

  • Segment for Next Week's WWE NXT, Corey Graves Tribute Airs, NXT Merchandise

  • Triple H on The Authors of Pain (Photo), Fans on John Cena Title Reigns, The Rock

  • WWE Holds Meeting Over Seth Rollins' Injury, WrestleMania 33 Note on Triple H, More

  • Ted DiBiase Jr. Wrestles a Match (Video), Fans on Flair vs. Cena, Wish Kids to WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Announcers at the Performance Center (Photo), Mick Foley on Seth Rollins, SmackDown

  • Behind-The-Scenes Video from The Rock's Ford Ad, Nia Jax Tweets a Warning, More

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, John Cena on Resistance, Total Bellas - WWE Network

  • *UPDATED SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for February/March 2017

  • New Ford Commercial with The Rock, XFL 30 For 30 Trailer for Tonight, Tag Team Turmoil




    		•