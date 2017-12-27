LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Issues for The Zo Train, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 9:17:28 PM
- Last night's WWE 205 Live episode saw tension with The Zo Train as Drew Gulak & Ariya Daivari argued after their loss to Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali while Tony Nese discussed his issues with the group and its leader, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Nese sent a quick threat to the group but went on to pick up a singles win over Akira Tozawa. A babyface turn by Nese has been rumored for weeks now. You can see video from the match with Tozawa below:



- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 297,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 194,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 103,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 264,000 interactions - 171,000 on Facebook and 93,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- As seen below, Madison Square Garden tweeted big shout-outs to Absolution members Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for making their MSG debuts at last night's WWE live event. They teamed with Paige to defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. Mandy had family in attendance for the big win.







