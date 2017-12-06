LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Get a Phone Call from Ric Flair (Video), Sheamus
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 1:12:05 PM
- Below is a new Sheamus Shorts video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his "Celtic Warrior Workouts" YouTube channel, featuring a 6 minute chest workout pump using a plyometric box and farmer's walk parallel bars:



- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. Last week's show did not make the list. SmackDown had a total of 307,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 221,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 85,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from the November 21st episode, which had a total of 370,000 interactions - 135,000 on Twitter and 236,000 interactions on Facebook.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is calling all fans who spend $100 at RicFlairShop.com for the holiday season. The Nature Boy tweeted this video to announce the promotion:




