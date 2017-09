WWE SmackDown Social Score, Daniel Bryan on Sami Zayn, John Cena and Nikki Bella Clip

Yeah, but I wanted @SamiZayn on smackdown and that hasn't worked out as well as I thought thus far https://t.co/3apMAdoB15 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

To say the least. https://t.co/rf0jcH6QNq — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 21, 2017

- Below is a preview for next week's Total Bellas episode with an awkward disagreement over power of attorney between John Cena and Nikki Bella:- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind America's Got Talent, American Horror Story and Jimmy Kimmel Live. SmackDown had 119,000 interactions on Twitter with 27,000 unique authors, down from last week's 177,000 interactions and 33,000 authors. SmackDown also had 58,000 Facebook interactions with 40,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 73,000 interactions and 46,000 authors.- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan did a Total Bellas Q&A on Twitter this week and had this exchange on Sami Zayn's SmackDown status after being asked if he still wanted Cesaro to come to the brand: