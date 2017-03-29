LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Big Show Trains with Former WWE Star (Photo), Sheamus
By Marc Middleton
Mar 29, 2017 - 5:06:59 PM
- Below is the trailer for the new season of "Celebs React" from Fine Brothers Entertainment, featuring Sheamus' return to the series. The series is available now via Fullscreen.com.



- This week's WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had 86,000 interactions on Twitter with 20,000 unique authors, down from last week's 86,000 interactions and 23,000 authors. SmackDown also had 128,000 Facebook interactions with 80,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 142,000 interactions and 86,000 authors.

- As seen below, Big Show was training with former WWE Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn in Orlando last night as he prepares for WrestleMania 33. Show will go to war in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this Sunday.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • The Rock Being Kept Apart from Co-Star on Current "Furious" Press Tour

  • WWE Stars Visit Orlando Hospitals (Photos), Brie Bella Recreates Entrance, Post-WM Matches

  • WWE Stars Clean Up at Orlando Park (Photos, Video), SmackDown Top 10, WWE Network Update

  • WWE SmackDown Social Score, Big Show Trains with Former WWE Star (Photo), Sheamus

  • Jerry Lawler on WWE Possibly Limiting Future HOF Classes, WWE - Topps News, Superstars For Hope

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE HOF, WrestleMania 33 Seats Released, Goldberg - Lesnar Video

  • WWE Studios Event This Weekend, Jack Swagger Headed to Orlando, Cena and Nikki Video

  • Tye Dillinger Talks WWE Goals, Waiting for Opportunities, Matt Bloom

  • What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Sheamus Photo, The New Day - Funko Pop Video

  • Jim Ross on His Wife Jan, Why He's Going to WrestleMania Week In Orlando




    		•