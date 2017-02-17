LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Rating, Wrestlers Praise WWE NXT Star, Terron Beckham - WWE PC
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 8:23:47 PM
- Below is video of YouTube fitness star Terron Beckham at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando. Beckham is the cousin of Odell Beckham Jr., who plays for the NFL's New York Giants.



- The final rating for this week's WWE SmackDown from Anaheim was a 1.8, in line with last week's 1.8 rating. As noted, this week's show drew 2.626 million viewers, down just a bit from last week's 2.627 million viewers.

- As seen below, Scott Dawson of The Revival and Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains took to Twitter this week and praised WWE NXT Superstar Wesley Blake out of nowhere. As you might imagine, this had a lot of fans speculating. Blake, who is expecting his first child with former WWE NXT talent Sara Lee, responded to the praise. You can see all their tweets below, along with Tyson Kidd's response to Dawson's tweet:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Rating, Wrestlers Praise WWE NXT Star, Terron Beckham - WWE PC

  • WWE RAW Rating, Daniel Bryan Workout Clip, Naomi's Custom Title Plates Photo

  • Finn Balor In Upcoming WWE 24 Special (Video), WWE Stars Read to Kids, Ricardo Rodriguez

  • Triple H on Vince McMahon's Vision, Mainstream Piece on Vince - Donald Trump Similarities

  • Jerry Lawler Hosting WWE DVD, Sting on Never Facing The Undertaker, Sasha on Charlotte

  • WWE Star Endorses Ryback Products, Cathy Kelley on Bayley, WWE Stock Updates

  • Wrestlers React to George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • WWE Issues Statement on George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • Nicole Bass Not Dead, Doctors to Remove Her from Life Support Later Today

  • WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away




    		•