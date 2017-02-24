LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Rating, Update on Second Nature Book, Enzo Amore and Big Cass Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 4:26:44 PM
- WWE posted this video of Enzo Amore and Big Cass doing their promos at Wednesday's WWE live event in Dusseldorf. They went on to defeat Rusev and Jinder Mahal in tag team action.



- The final rating for this week's WWE SmackDown was a 1.96, up from last week's 1.8 rating. As noted, the show drew 2.792 million viewers, up from last week's 2.626 million viewers.

- WWE Publishing now has the "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte" book for pre-sale. You can pre-order the book on Amazon at this link. The book will be released on Kindle ($12.99), audio CD ($39.99) and hardcover ($17.70) on July 25th.




