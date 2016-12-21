LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Rating Up, Top WWE Star on Vacation, FIFA Tournament Continues
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 2:04:26 AM
- Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 17 tournament continues in this new video with Rusev taking on WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns:



- The final rating for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown was a 1.88, up from last week's 1.71 rating. As noted before, Tuesday's show drew 2.637 million viewers, up from last week's 2.361 million viewers.

- Seth Rollins is currently on vacation in Mexico while some of his Instagram followers are going crazy over his new girlfriend, who is vacationing with him. Some of the comments on the IG photos below are truly disturbing. Rollins' new girlfriend is a woman named Sarah, who apparently works at Underground Chicago Nightclub and is a friend of pro wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux. Below are some of their photos from this week:

Welcome to the jungle. #nofilter #azuliktulum @azuliktulum

A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on




Livin @azuliktulum #azulikbeachbar

A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on







Here they are hanging out this past October:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Clip from Hard Knocks South, More Night Before Christmas Videos, WWE Stock

  • Total Divas with New Timeslot Sets Record Viewership for Season Six

  • WWE Winter Wonderland Photo Shoot Video, Conor McGregor on Interest from WWE & Others

  • WWE SmackDown Rating Up, Top WWE Star on Vacation, FIFA Tournament Continues

  • WWE RAW Rating Up, Post-Surgery Note on Zack Ryder, Daria and Mandy Rose Video

  • WWE Stars Recite "Night Before Christmas", No Total Divas Next Week, 2017 Breakout Stars

  • Update on Chris Hero Possibly Returning to WWE Soon, Hero Has PWG Farewell?

  • Triple H Hypes WWE NXT Takeover Main Event, Brie Bella at 21 Weeks, Luke Gallows

  • Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming to WWE After UFC

  • Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Shot (Video), The Revival vs. DIY, Fans on This Week's Show




    		•