- Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. As noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be bringing the Punjabi Prison structure to SmackDown tonight. Below is a promo for the show:
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 9:24:00 AM
- WWE taped the following matches in Nashville for this week's Main Event episode:
* R-Truth vs. Curt Hawkins
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater
- Below is a look at John Cena and other WWE Superstars at ESPN's ESPY Awards last week. The video also has footage of Stephanie McMahon being honored with a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award.
