Posted in: WWE WWE SmackDown Promo, Behind-The-Scenes Royal Rumble Footage, Big E - McDonald's, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 12:24:57 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes 4K footage from Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio:
- WWE stock was up 0.36% on Monday, closing at $19.57 per share. The high was $19.58 and the low was $19.32.
- McDonald's has sent another package to Big E, the second in the past 6 months or so. As seen below, the restaurant shipped Big E some of their Big Mac Special Sauce, which is being sold on a limited basis: