Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Match Added, Goldust Teases SummerSlam Reveal (Video), Curt Hawkins
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 12:28:22 AM
- Goldust is teasing a big reveal for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 20th in Brooklyn. As seen below in the latest promo from The Golden One, he teased that he may find his next "hero, villain or beautiful starlet" to grace his silver screen. Goldust ended the promo by saying whoever it is will shine like gold under his direction.



- Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match has been added to this week's WWE SmackDown. As noted, Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in a non-title match will also take place.

- We noted before how WWE recently did an article on Curt Hawkins losing his 100th match in a row. Hawkins tweeted the following on the streak during last night's RAW, featuring Zack Ryder, Duane "Gillberg" Gill, Barry Horowitz and The Brooklyn Brawler.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

