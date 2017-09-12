LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 8:06:56 PM
- Below is video of Tye Dillinger talking to Dasha Fuentes about his match with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on tonight's Sin City SmackDown:



- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas saw Sami Zayn defeat Aiden English.

- Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler posted the following to social media to hype tonight's live Mae Young Classic finale, where the two will compete to crown a winner of the 32-person tournament:




The most important fight in my life. At last, to war! #AllHail #QoS #maeyoungclassic


A post shared by Shayna Baszler 👑♠️ (@qosbaszler) on




