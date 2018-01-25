LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE SmackDown - Instagram Stats, Bobby Roode - Charlotte Flair Video, HBK Talks First RAW
By Marc Middleton
Jan 25, 2018 - 10:15:29 AM
- WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussing his first RAW match against Max Moon on the debut episode in 1993. The video was recorded at The Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom on Monday before the RAW 25 event.



- Nielsen is now including Instagram stats in their social media TV ratings.

Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had a total of 882,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 204,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 574,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 289,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is obviously up from last week's episode, which had a total of 272,000 interactions - 163,000 on Facebook and 109,000 interactions on Twitter.

- Below is new video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at SmackDown with representatives from the Girl Up charity that she and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode are fighting to win $100,000 for in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. The segment features Flair and her new friends trying to teach Roode how to do the "Wooo!" properly.




