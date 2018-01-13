|
- ESPN reports that WWE has signed former MLB player Rinku Singh of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Singh was one of two baseball players from India who became famous after being a part of the "Million Dollar Arm" reality show in that country. Singh worked a WWE tryout in Dubai in April 2017. Singh, who will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando soon, is already drawing inspiration from top WWE names like John Cena. He said:
|
WWE
WWE Signs Pro Athlete, Female Talent Reports to the WWE PC, Roman Reigns - The Miz
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2018
"Look at John Cena," said Singh. "I'm a big fan of John Cena, not because of what he does in the ring, but for what he does outside of the ring. He's always out there putting a big smile on someone's face, and that's what I want to do."
- Shadia Bseiso, who became the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE, reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to SquaredCircleSirens. The former Brazilian Jiu-Hitsu athlete from Jordan wrote the following on Twitter after reporting:
- We noted before how The Miz posted a video to Twitter to taunt WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their title match on January 22nd. As seen below, Reigns responded and took a shot at how Miz works out:
