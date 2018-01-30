WWE Signs Jeremy Borash, Seen as a Major Loss for Impact Wrestling

|
WWE has hired longtime Impact Wrestling employee Jeremy Borash, according to PWInsider. Borash has given his notice to Impact and is done with the company.
Borash was backstage at WWE events in Philadelphia over the weekend but was telling people that he was just visiting friends. Word going around at RAW last night was that Borash has signed but there's no word yet on what he will be doing with the company.
Borash did voiceover commentary work for upcoming Impact episodes this past Thursday and filmed Impact content at the House of Hardcore event in Philadelphia on Friday, apparently his final duties with Impact.
Borash has been with Impact since 2002, most recently working as the lead announcer. He has also worked as a producer, creative writer and backstage interviewer, among other jobs. Borash was seen as a MVP for the company as he could always be counted on and was described by PWI as the glue that held things together behind-the-scenes at times. Borash leaving is a major loss for the company.
