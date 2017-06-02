LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Signs Cruiserweight, Vince McMahon Appearing on WWE Network Show?, The Usos & Naomi
By Marc Middleton
Jun 2, 2017 - 4:21:24 PM
- Raul Mendoza has signed with WWE. Mendoza impressed in his loss to Brian Kendrick during the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic earlier this year and was brought back at the recent WWE NXT TV tapings. He worked against The Velveteen Dream for an upcoming TV match. He also worked recent NXT live events, losing to Killian Dain and defeating Brennan Williams.

- There has been talk of doing a "Table For 3" show with Vince McMahon on the WWE Network later this year.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos had weekend WWE live events off as they were taping a new TV show. No word yet on what the show is about but we will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

