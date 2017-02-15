Posted in: WWE WWE Shop Releases The List of Jericho, WWE Studios Update, WWE Stars Hug It Out
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 12:48:01 AM
- As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features various WWE Superstars hugging it out:
- Deadline reports that WWE Studios has acquired the exclusive English-language remake rights to Norwegian thriller franchise Cold Prey. They have signed a deal for an option to purchase the screenplay that is being written by Casey La Scala. The movie "follows a group of friends who decide to ski out of bounds and are forced to take shelter when a storm hits, finding themselves imprisoned in an abandoned ski lodge along with a maniacal killer" and has been described as a cross between The Grey and The Revenant, focusing on a strong female character who reaches the limits of physical and mental endurance.
- It will be interesting to see what happens to The List after WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turned on WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho Monday night but it's likely that Jericho's former best friend will make The List. As seen below, WWE Shop recently released an official clipboard for Jericho: