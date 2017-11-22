LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Scouts Indie Events In Chile (Video), WWE Now on This Week's Call-Ups, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 5:26:51 PM
- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal and Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman recently scouted WWE prospects at indie events in Santiago, Chile. WWE posted this video from Regal's trip:



- WWE stock was down 0.65% today, closing at $27.56 per share. Today's high was $27.99 and the low was $27.54.

- Below is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the return of Paige plus the main roster call-ups of WWE NXT Superstars Liv Morgan, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on this week's RAW & SmackDown:




