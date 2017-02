WWE Scouting In Southeast Asia (Video), Nikki Bella Video, Fans on Best Women's Division

"Their unique backgrounds inform what kind of Superstar they will become." - @WWE Vice President of Talent Development Canyon Ceman pic.twitter.com/09isX2XYh4 — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is video of Nikki Bella and her mother at a recent barre class. Nikki also reveals a bruise she suffered at the hands of Natalya.- WWE has a poll asking fans which brand has the best women's division. As of this writing, 61% voted for SmackDown.- Below is video of WWE VP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman talking about scouting talents in Southeast Asia. As we've noted, WWE is moving forward with plans to crown the first-ever WWE Asia Champion after the recent success of the WWE UK Title tournament.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here