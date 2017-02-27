LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE
WWE Scouting In Southeast Asia (Video), Nikki Bella Video, Fans on Best Women's Division
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 2:29:57 PM
- Below is video of Nikki Bella and her mother at a recent barre class. Nikki also reveals a bruise she suffered at the hands of Natalya.



- WWE has a poll asking fans which brand has the best women's division. As of this writing, 61% voted for SmackDown.

- Below is video of WWE VP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman talking about scouting talents in Southeast Asia. As we've noted, WWE is moving forward with plans to crown the first-ever WWE Asia Champion after the recent success of the WWE UK Title tournament.




