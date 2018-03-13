|
|
|
|
A WWE Corporate filing from earlier this month revealed the following corporate salaries:
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Salaries Revealed for Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Others
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 9:28:00 AM
* WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was paid $1,400,000 in 2017. He was paid $1,325,000 in 2016 and will be paid $1,400,000 in 2018
* WWE Co-President George Barrios was paid $783,510 in 2017. He was paid $764,400 in 2016 and will be paid $870,000 in 2018
* WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson was paid $791,044 in 2017. She was paid $771,750 in 2016 and will be paid $870,000 in 2018
* WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) was paid $650,000 in 2017. He was paid $606,375 in 2016 and will be paid $684,125 in 2018
* WWE Executive Producer & Chief Global Television Production Kevin Dunn was paid $909,560 in 2017. He was paid $909,560 in 2016 and will be paid $925,000 in 2018
Another part of the filing revealed the following salaries paid to Triple H, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon for their work as talents, due to their relationship to Vince:
* Shane McMahon was paid performance fees and royalties of approximately $1.3 million for his work as a performer and SmackDown Commissioner in 2017
* Stephanie McMahon was paid $2.2 million in 2017 for her role as RAW Commissioner on TV and her role as Chief Brand Ambassador
* Triple H was paid $1.5 million in 2017 for his role as a performer, in addition to the corporate salary mentioned above
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More
|
|
Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More
WWE Fans Unhappy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Petitions Launched, More
Shane McMahon Announces WrestleMania 34 Match and News on His Status, Possible Change
WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
Randy Orton on Bobby Roode & WrestleMania, Hideo Itami - Akira Tozawa Note, WWE Stock
Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event
WWE Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos
Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)
Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown