Posted in: WWE
WWE Royal Rumble Start Time Announced, New Video from Chad Gable, The Iconic Duo
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 5:43:21 PM
- Below is a new video of "The Iconic Duo" Peyton Royce and Billie Kay trying to pressure WWE Performance Center Coaches into supporting them in the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards. They are currently nominated for Female Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year.



- The WWE website has confirmed that the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view will have a special start time of 7pm EST. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm EST, making the Rumble a five-hour event.

- Below is the latest "Scratch & Claw" video from Chad Gable as he and Shelton Benjamin prepare to do battle in a 2 of 3 Falls Match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view:




