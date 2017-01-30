Posted in: WWE WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, WWE Network Issues Pre-Rumble, Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 12:07:07 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:
- WWE announced 52,020 fans in attendance for last night's Rumble pay-per-view at The Alamodome. They announced 60,477 fans for the 1997 Rumble from the same venue.
- There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted on the pre-show that the issues were resolved before the pre-show was over and WWE Network tweeted the following:
(1/2) Due to extraordinarily high demand, some fans may have experienced an issue signing up for @WWENetwork.