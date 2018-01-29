LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Royal Rumble Attendance, Shinsuke Nakamura on His Big Win, The Usos React (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 12:58:19 AM
- Below is video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos talking to Charly Caruso after retaining in the 2 of 3 Falls Match over Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday night. They brag on making it through 2 falls, their success in Philadelphia and how they are still the champions, then leave to go celebrate.



- WWE announced 17,629 fans in attendance at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for this year's Rumble pay-per-view. WWE announced 17,289 fans for the 2004 Rumble and 17,164 fans in attendance for the 2015 Rumble, which both took place in the same arena.

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is the first official WrestleMania 34 match after Nakamura won the men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Nakamura tweeted the following after the big win:




