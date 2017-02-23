WWE Roster Changes Coming?, Video of Naomi Doing Rehab, Seth Rollins Games

This looks like nothing but it hurts like hell 😫 I damn near blew out my mcl and every muscle from my calf to hamstring I'm just thankful it wasn't worse...#glowmob #naomob #glowbots y'all keep the glow alive until I return #rehab

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:23am PST