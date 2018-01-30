WWE Ronda Rousey Merchandise, Alexa Bliss on the Elimination Chamber, SmackDown Opening Segment

|
- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will feature men's Royal Rumble match winner Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening segment. Below is a teaser for the show:
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 10:31:18 AM
- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the February Chamber pay-per-view. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title in the match against 5 competitors to be announced. Bliss tweeted the following on RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon making the match:
- WWE Shop is currently selling two t-shirts for new WWE signee Ronda Rousey, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.
