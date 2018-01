WWE Ronda Rousey Merchandise, Alexa Bliss on the Elimination Chamber, SmackDown Opening Segment

.@StephMcMahon can put any roadblock she wants in my way. But as YOUR #Raw Women’s Champion, no woman or structure will change that. I will be in the main event of #WrestleMania and leave with my title reign intact. #GoddessAboveAll — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2018

Be the first to get your hands on the official @WWE Ronda Rousey tee during @WWERawTour tonight #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/mzSo7P8gZQ — Wells Fargo Center🎟 (@WellsFargoCtr) January 29, 2018

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will feature men's Royal Rumble match winner Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening segment. Below is a teaser for the show:- As noted, the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the February Chamber pay-per-view. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her title in the match against 5 competitors to be announced. Bliss tweeted the following on RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon making the match:- WWE Shop is currently selling two t-shirts for new WWE signee Ronda Rousey, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here