- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along with Bobby Roode and WWE Champion AJ Styles. As noted, the episode will also feature Sunil Singh and Jinder Mahal.
WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, Big Show's WWE Status, John Cena & The Rock on TV
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2018 - 7:17:41 PM
- The Rock will be on Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Wednesday, to promote his upcoming Rampage movie.
- John Cena will be on Viceland's Desus & Mero and Jimmy Kimmel Live, tonight, to promote his upcoming Blockers movie.
- Below are videos of Big Show at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to ring the Opening Bell for WrestleMania 34 week. Show noted that he signed a new multi-year deal with WWE back in January.
