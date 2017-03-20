|
- Below is a preview for tonight's new episode of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with Goldust, R-Truth and RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who are featured in the clip.
|
WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight, How Old Is Sting Today?, Jim Cornette Reacts
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 7:40:19 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Sting turns 58 years old today while former WWE talent KC James turns 35, Impact Wrestling star Homicide turns 40 and former WCW star Scott "Sick Boy" Vick turns 44.
- As noted, Jim Cornette will induct The Rock 'n' Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend. Cornette tweeted the following on the honor:
