Posted in: WWE
WWE Ride Along Notes, WWE Cruiserweight Comments on Milestone, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 4:20:18 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Indianapolis:



- The Hardys and Breezango both recently filmed episodes of WWE Ride Along, according to PWInsider. No word yet on when these episodes will air on the WWE Network but we will keep you updated.

- Ariya Daivari tweeted the following on making his WWE RAW debut one year ago today as we go into tonight's WWE 205 Live episode:







