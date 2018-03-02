|
- Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that the standing ovation he and his Woken Warriors give opponents after their signature taunts is now called The Woken O. You can see an example of The Woken O at around the 30 second mark in the video below. Hardy wrote, "When my #WOKENWarriors & I give our ADVERSARY a *non-sarcastic* Standing Ovation after they perform a signature taunt, it shall now be known as.. The #WOKEN O!"
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Returning to Japan, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Matt Hardy's Woken O
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2018 - 5:31:07 PM
- WWE has announced that they will return to Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 29th and Saturday, June 30th. Superstars advertised are WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Below is the full announcement:
WWE Live returns to Tokyo this June
WWE and the Superstars from SmackDown LIVE return to Tokyo, Japan for two nights on Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30. Ticket details and information will soon be made available.
After thrilling the WWE Universe in Osaka last September, the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE, including Japan's own Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Naomi and many more,* come to Tokyo’s Ryōgoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena for two nights of unforgettable ring action and entertainment.
Check back with WWE.com and wwelive.jp as ticket details become available, and be a part of the WWE Live experience in Japan this June.
*Talent listed are subject to change.
- Below is Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" clip:
