Posted in: WWE WWE Returning to Japan, Nia Jax Speaks German (Video), Xavier Woods - Postmodern Jukebox
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 7:30:14 PM
- Earlier we posted video of Xavier Woods performing a song with the Postmodern Jukebox group for their YouTube channel . In the video below for his "UpUpDownDown" channel , Woods covers the Sponge Bob song with the group:
- WWE will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st. Full details will be announced next month.
- Nia Jax speaks German in the video below from the WWE Germany Facebook page. The RAW brand is currently working live events in the country.