- Earlier we posted video of Xavier Woods performing a song with the Postmodern Jukebox group for their YouTube channel . In the video below for his "UpUpDownDown" channel , Woods covers the Sponge Bob song with the group:

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st. Full details will be announced next month.- Nia Jax speaks German in the video below from the WWE Germany Facebook page. The RAW brand is currently working live events in the country.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here