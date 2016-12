WWE Responds to Big Show Online Death Hoax

AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler Big Show not dead



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A story reported by a blog called "WWE" that claimed professional wrestling star "Big Show" had died in a car accident is false.



Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., (WWE) said Tuesday that the "Big Show," whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. He also said the blog site is not affiliated with the legitimate WWE site.



On Dec. 10, the short, poorly written blurb claimed the star had been admitted to a hospital and died.



On Monday, the 44-year-old tweeted a photograph of himself training in the gym. The tweet was reposted by WWE's official Twitter account.

