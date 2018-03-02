LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Reportedly Offers Deals to Big Men from the Indies, Wrestler Denies Report
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2018 - 6:36:07 PM


WWE has reportedly offered developmental deals to indie stars Keith Lee and Walter, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. If accepted, the deals would see Lee and Walter start training at the WWE Performance Center in May.

Walter is a 30 year old, 6 foot 4, 310 pound wrestler from Austria. Lee is believed to be between 32-33 years old and stands at 6 foot 3, 332 pounds. They are considered to be two of the best big men on the indies right now.

There's a feeling that Lee is taking the deal as he's turned down bookings after that date. Lee is currently signed to a deal with WWN Live but Gabe Sapolsky would likely approve the jump to WWE as he has done in the past.

Walter has reportedly told The Observer in the past that he wasn't interested in WWE because he has "employee status" with the wXw promotion in Germany, runs their Wrestling Academy and wasn't interested in moving to the United States as he was enjoying his life there.

Walter took to Twitter this week and denied the report on WWE offering him a deal. He wrote:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • WWE Reportedly Offers Deals to Big Men from the Indies, Wrestler Denies Report

  • Update on Why WWE Dropped "Crews" from Apollo's Name

  • WWE Returning to Japan, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Matt Hardy's Woken O

  • Triple H Workout Clip, Eric Bischoff Talks Ric Flair Relationship (Video), Debra

  • Ronda Rousey's Husband to Wrestle?, Backstage News on Rousey Training at the WWE PC

  • Braun Strowman Pulled from Match with The Miz Due to WrestleMania 34 Main Event Concern?

  • Road Dogg Talks Jeff Jarrett's Influence on WWE Stars, "Be My Baby Tonight" Popularity, More

  • Ronda Rousey Being Put with Paul Heyman?, Backstage Notes on Paul Heyman's Status

  • Bayley on a Possible Sasha Banks Feud, NFL Player to Ring Announce at WWE NXT Event, Brie Bella

  • Big E and Booker T Celebrating, Street Talk Returns (Video), John Cena & Make-A-Wish



    		•