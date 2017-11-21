|
|
|
|
Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had been scheduled as the co-main event for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but those plans have been nixed, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Reportedly Changes Royal Rumble Plans for Brock Lesnar
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 10:08:42 AM
Word is that the direction was changed early Monday morning but it was also discussed on Survivor Series Sunday. Vince McMahon reportedly feels that Balor is not over enough, which likely explains the RAW loss to Samoa Joe from last night.
There's obvious speculation on Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar but that doesn't make much sense as the match has been done and officials don't want to hurt Braun, plus they won't be putting the title on Braun because they've spent the whole year building to Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania 34.
No word yet on Brock's opponent for the Rumble but officials are scrambling for a match as plans are up in the air. It was also noted that Vince doesn't want anyone kicking out of the F5 until WrestleMania.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Matt Hardy on Elias (Video), WWE 2K18 DLC Update, Roman Reigns Sends a Message
News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Survivor Series Fallout, Opening Segment, More
WWE Reportedly Changes Royal Rumble Plans for Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns Talks WWE IC Title Win (Video), WWE NXT Promo, The Bella Twins Celebrating
Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return
Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto
What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka
Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)
Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)
WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches