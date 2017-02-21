Posted in:
WWE
WWE Remembers George Steele at RAW, Cruiserweights on Main Event, SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 12:01:21 AM
- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature a Battle Royal to determine who faces WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 after Royal Rumble winner pledged allegiance to Wyatt and refused to take the title shot. Below is a promo for the Battle Royal:
- WWE taped the following matches last night in Los Angeles for this week's Main Event episode:
* Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara
* Cedric Alexander and TJ Perkins vs. Noam Dar and Tony Nese
- Last night's WWE RAW from Los Angeles opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away this past Thursday at the age of 79, as seen below:
