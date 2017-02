WWE Remembers George Steele at RAW, Cruiserweights on Main Event, SmackDown

Tonight's #RAW is in memory of the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele. pic.twitter.com/xDIeBzrYup — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature a Battle Royal to determine who faces WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 after Royal Rumble winner pledged allegiance to Wyatt and refused to take the title shot. Below is a promo for the Battle Royal:- WWE taped the following matches last night in Los Angeles for this week's Main Event episode:* Bo Dallas vs. Sin Cara* Cedric Alexander and TJ Perkins vs. Noam Dar and Tony Nese- Last night's WWE RAW from Los Angeles opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away this past Thursday at the age of 79, as seen below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here