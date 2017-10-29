LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Releases Three Superstars
By Marc Middleton
Oct 29, 2017 - 4:10:42 PM
WWE announced the releases of Emma , Daren Young and Summer Rae today. Below is the full announcement:

Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae released

WWE has come to terms on the releases of WWE Superstars Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae.

WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.


