WWE
WWE Releases Rusev Day Calendar, Johnny Gargano on Headlining Takeover, The Miz - Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Jan 26, 2018 - 5:30:35 PM
- Below is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week with Peter Rosenberg and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss teaching WWE Intercontinental Champion about fidget spinners:



- Johnny Gargano recently spoke with the WWE website to discuss his "Takeover: Philadelphia" title shot against WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, his father's health situation and more. Gargano commented on main eventing in the Wells Fargo Arena:

"It’s super cool. For me, Philadelphia was always kind of that city you traveled to as an independent wrestler. I traveled there once or twice a month, doing that seven-to-eight-hour drive from Cleveland to Philly just to try and make a name for myself. That was for no money — just doing what I could to try and get people to know the name Johnny Gargano. I got a chance to main event the ECW Arena, and now I’m gonna main event the Wells Fargo Arena. That’s pretty wild to me."

- As promised by Rusev recently, WWE Shop has just released a new $9.99 "Happy Rusev Day" calendar. Rusev and Aiden English tweeted on the 12-month calendar that features Rusev, English and Lana:







