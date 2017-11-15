LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Releases James Ellsworth
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 1:18:33 PM
WWE announced today that James Ellsworth has been released from the company.

Below is their full announcement:

James Ellsworth released

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors.


