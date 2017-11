WWE Releases James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth released



WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors.

WWE announced today that James Ellsworth has been released from the company.