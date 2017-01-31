LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Referee Injured, AJ Lee and CM Punk at NHL Game, More on WWE - KFC Commercial
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 4:47:34 AM
- As noted, a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass premiered during the WWE Royal Rumble. WWE sent word that the spot will air in WWE Network broadcasts until WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd. The ad, which WWE collaborated on with KFC to produce, plays off of KFC's existing Georgia Gold campaign, which features actor Billy Zane as The Colonel. For those who missed it, you can watch below:



- As seen below, referee Charles Robinson apparently suffered a foot injury during Sunday night's John Cena vs. AJ Styles WWE Title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Robinson noted that he will be back to the ring in 12 days, in time for February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.




- As seen below, former WWE Superstars CM Punk and AJ Lee attended the NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles this weekend:







    		•