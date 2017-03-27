Posted in: WWE WWE Ranks Top WrestleMania 33 Matches, Roman Reigns on The Undertaker's Age (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 9:46:06 AM
- As seen in the video below, TMZ Sports recently caught up with Roman Reigns and asked about his WrestleMania 33 match against The Undertaker. Reigns also talks about some of his recent numbers from the gym and iconic WrestleMania matches from the past.
Regarding Taker's track record at WrestleMania, Reigns praises The Deadman as the greatest WrestleMania performer of all-time and acknowledges if he doesn't bring his A-game, he won't come out victorious. Reigns says he's going to do what he does every night - kick ass, take names and bring it home. Reigns also doesn't believe Taker's age means anything, believing Taker could still get the job done at 80 because he's The Deadman.
- WWE recently ranked the top 33 WrestleMania matches of all-time at this link. Below are the top 15:
15. The Ultimate Warrior vs. “Macho King” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VII)
14. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania XX)
13. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels — Streak vs. Career Match (WrestleMania XXVI)
12. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista — Triple Threat WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (WrestleMania 30)
11. The Rock vs. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania X8)
10. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair — Career-Threatening Match (WrestleMania XXIV)
9. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania X)
8. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels — 60-Minute WWE Iron Match for the WWE Championship (WrestleMania XII)
7. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon — Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WrestleMania X)
6. The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz — Tables, Ladders & Chairs World Tag Team Championship Match (WrestleMania X-Seven)
5. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)
4. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-Seven)
3. Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin — Submission Match (WrestleMania 13)
2. “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat — Intercontinental Championship Match (WrestleMania III)
1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania)