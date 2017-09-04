|
WWE announced the following today:
WWE RAW to Air Live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night This Year
By Marc Middleton
Sep 4, 2017 - 5:45:18 PM
Raw to broadcast LIVE on Christmas night and New Year’s night
Prepare to celebrate the holidays with WWE this year as Raw broadcasts LIVE on Christmas night, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
This marks the first time that WWE will present Monday night’s hottest show live on the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. These unprecedented broadcasts aim to best serve you, the WWE Universe, during the holiday season.
Deck the halls and ring in the New Year with Monday Night Raw, live on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 on USA Network.
