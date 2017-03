WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before WrestleMania 33

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the final build for WrestleMania 33, drew 3.292 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.048 million viewers.For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.253 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.426 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.197 million viewers million viewers.RAW was #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Street Outlaws.Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewersJanuary 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewersJanuary 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewersJanuary 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewersJanuary 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewersFebruary 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewersFebruary 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewersFebruary 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewersFebruary 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewersMarch 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewersMarch 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewersMarch 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewersMarch 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewersApril 3rd Episode: