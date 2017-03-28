LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before WrestleMania 33
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 6:35:13 PM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the final build for WrestleMania 33, drew 3.292 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.048 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.253 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.426 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.197 million viewers million viewers.

RAW was #1 on cable for the night in viewership and #3 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Street Outlaws.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode:

