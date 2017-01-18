LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Viewership for Brock Lesnar's Return, Six-Man Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2017 - 6:59:52 PM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring an appearance by Brock Lesnar and a six-man main event with Braun Strowman, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, drew 3.271 million viewers. This is up from last week's 2.907 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.519 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.221 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.074 million viewers.

RAW was #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA on TNT, The O'Reilly Factor, Special Report and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #3 in the 18-49 demographic this week, behind the NBA and Love & Hip-Hop. The NBA drew less than 5 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event

  • Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference

  • WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys

  • Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, More (Video)

  • WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions

  • Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)

  • Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend

  • Kurt Angle on Who He Wants as His WWE HOF Inductor, Recently Talking with Triple H, More

  • Zack Ryder Injury Note, Konnor Gets a Mask Made (Photo), WWE SmackDown Top 10




    		•