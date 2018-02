WWE RAW Viewership Up with Second Chance Fatal 5 Way Main Event

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the Second Chance Fatal 5 Way as the main event with Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews, drew 3.105 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.055 million viewers. This week's show featured John Cena in the opening segment and Sasha Banks vs. Bayley advertised ahead of time.For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.262 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.161 million), the second hour drew 3.216 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.212 million) and the final hour drew 2.837 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.793 million).RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the second week in a row.Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:2.865 million viewers2.766 million viewers3.250 million viewers4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)3.055 million viewers3.105 million viewers156.971 million viewers3.018 million viewers per episode