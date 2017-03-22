LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Viewership Down with Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman In the Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 12:49:44 AM


Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in the main event plus an appearance by Triple H, drew 3.048 million viewers. This is down from last week's 3.232 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.163 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.117 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.866 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode:

