WWE RAW Viewership Down with Big Triple Threat Main Event & More

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena in a Triple Threat main event, drew 3.055 million viewers. This is down from last week's 3.395 million viewers for the post-Royal Rumble episode. This week's show featured Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt plus a RAW Tag Team Title match advertised ahead of time.For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.161 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.662 million), the second hour drew 3.212 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.461 million) and the final hour drew 2.793 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 3.061 million).RAW was #5 for the night in viewership, behind Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson and The Ingraham Angle. RAW #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic.Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:2.865 million viewers2.766 million viewers3.250 million viewers4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)3.055 million viewers156.971 million viewers3.018 million viewers per episode